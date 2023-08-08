Chip Roy Absolutely Loses It on Biden AND Fellow Republicans Over Border Crisis: This President Can ‘Go Straight to Hell!’

Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) went nuclear on President Joe Biden and the Republicans he said were complicit in Biden’s failed policies at the United States’ southern border in a Tuesday morning appearance on Fox Business Network.

Reacting to images of what appear to be drug cartel gunmen crossing the border, Roy declared that “these cartels are emboldened they are empowered by a president who does not care about our southern border.”

Roy continued:

He is allowing it to become completely run by the cartels. And if anybody has not seen The Sound of Freedom, go see it. Go see what’s happening in the world. Go see who has the power. Go see who is, you know, abusing these young girls, these young children. We’re allowing that to happen on our watch. No more, that’s my message. Governor Abbott is being sued — sued! — by the Department of Homeland Security by this administration because he dares to try to stop the flow at our border? To stop the death, the fentanyl? To stop the poisoning? To stop armed intruders? You know, the president and this administration can go straight to hell.

Roy went on to argue that indifference with the chaos at the border was not unique to Biden or the Democratic Party.

“My message to all of my Republican colleagues? We are not going to fund a government that’s at war with the people of Texas. We are not going to fund a government that’s perpetuating the lawlessness, empowering the cartels, allowing fentanyl to kill Americans, and allow little girls to get raped in stash houses in Texas!” said Roy. “Enough. This is our fight. And I’m tired of Republicans who are giving lip service to it and for years have been supporting it because they want cheap labor.”

“We have an obligation to have a secure border,” he added.

Watch above via Townhall.com on Twitter.

