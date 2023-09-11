Chris Christie Plans to Chase Trump ‘Around The Country’ If Former President Won’t Debate

Gov. Chris Christie (R-NJ) pledged to follow Republican frontrunner Donald Trump “around the country” if the former president doesn’t show up to any of the upcoming debates.

Christie made the assertion to Fox News’ Howard Kurtz on Sunday’s MediaBuzz.

“But did Trump defuse your strategy of going toe-to-toe with him by staying off the debate stage and saying — since he’s got a big lead nationally, in the national polls — that he is not going to do any of the debates?” Kurtz asked.

“Well, if he doesn’t do any of the debates, Howie, you know, we’re going to give him another chance. I’m sure he’s not coming to the Reagan debate. We’ll give him another chance in Alabama. But if he doesn’t come there, then I’m going to follow him around the country. Wherever he goes, I’ll go. And we’ll wind up talking to each other one way or the other,” Christie said.

Kurtz interjected, “You’re going to change your travel schedule to go where Trump goes, just so I’m clear?”

“You bet,” answered Christie.

Trump skipped the first GOP primary debate in Milwaukee last month, opting instead to release a pre-taped interview with former Fox host Tucker Carlson. Christie called Trump a “coward” for avoiding a showdown with the eight qualifying candidates.

“There’s no other conclusion to come to that he’s both afraid of me and he’s afraid of defending his record. And if I had his record, I’d be nervous about showing up, too,” Christie said at the time.

Despite his no-show, Trump retains a commanding lead with 53% of the GOP vote, according to RealClearPolitics. Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) trails in second place with almost 14% of the vote.

The next debate takes place Sept. 27 at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, CA. The Hill reported, “Members of the party anticipate the former president will likely counterprogram the event after he snubbed the first debate.”

