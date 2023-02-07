‘Clearly We Don’t Have a White Supremacy Issue’: Republican Anna Luna Asks Border Patrol Whether Most Agents Are White or Hispanic

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) was one of multiple House Republicans who laid into her Democratic colleagues on Tuesday over a tweet claiming the GOP lawmakers were pushing White nationalism with their hearing on border security.

In a Tuesday tweet, the Oversight Committee Democrats accused Republicans of amplifying “White nationalist conspiracy theories” with the hearing, titled “On The Front Lines of the Border Crisis: A Hearing with Chief Patrol Agents.”

Good morning and good luck to everyone except @GOPoversight members who are using today's hearing to amplify white nationalist conspiracy theories instead of a comprehensive solution to protect our borders and strengthen our immigration system.https://t.co/V4kv8twk5a — Oversight Committee Democrats (@OversightDems) February 7, 2023

Luna attacked any lawmakers in the House of Representatives supporting moving funds away from Border Patrol and ICE, claiming they would be “engaging in aiding and abetting” human traffickers.

“For any of the members of this House of Representatives advocating to defund Border Patrol and ICE, not only are you complicit in engaging in aiding and abetting traffickers, but your are hurting minority children,” Luna said.

She next asked Chief Patrol Agent John Modlin whether “A majority of Border Patrol agents are White or Hispanic?”

Modlin answered that his understanding is Border Patrol agents are predominantly Hispanic, and revealed that are either first generation or second generation migrants themselves.

“Clearly we don’t have a White supremacy issue in this country, it’s an illegal immigration one,” Luna declared after the answer.

Other Republicans let Democrats know just how they felt about the tweet in question, with Rep. James Comer (R-KY), the chairman of the House Oversight Committee, condemning it and Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) expressing shock over being labeled a White nationalist by his colleagues.

“So if you feel that strongly come to this side of the room and let’s talk about it face to face, leave that kind of silly stuff for somebody else. Don’t bring that here today. This stuff is serious,” Donalds said.

At Tuesday’s hearing, Modlin said 2022 migrant numbers far outnumbered recent years and the situation has become so uncontrollable, he admitted he couldn’t think of an adjective to describe it anymore.

Watch above via CSPAN.

