CNN Data Guru Reveals Trump’s Economy Ratings Have Crashed to Biden-Level Lows: ‘Eating’ His ‘Presidency Alive’

CNN chief data analyst Harry Enten on Tuesday broke down how President Donald Trump’s low economy ratings could cost Republicans control of Congress later this year.

Using aggregated data from a number of different polls, Enten revealed that the economy — traditionally Trump’s best issue — has plummeted to level matching former President Joe Biden’s around the same time during his term. In just a year, Enten noted, Trump’s approval rating on the economy swung by a stunning 26 points.

Enten continued:

You go back to this point [in] the Joe Biden presidency — he was 19 points underwater. You go into Donald Trump’s presidency — hey, he started off in the positive territory at plus-6 points, but down he goes! Down the slide into the ocean he goes. Negative-20 points! Donald Trump is actually in slightly worse position right now on the economy than Joe Biden was in his presidency. And of course, Joe Biden, as I said at the top, the economy ate his presidency alive; and right now, it is eating Donald Trump’s presidency alive.

Enten later explained how those numbers could spell doom for the Republican Party ahead of the 2026 midterm elections, citing a historical trend of parties losing big in the midterms when the public’s unhappy with the state of the economy:

If the president’s net approval rating on the economy is positive, which Donald Trump isn’t, you keep your House seats loss to a minimal, right? You lose about nine seats on average. If it is negative — the president is not liked on the economy — if his net approval rating in the economy is negative, as it is right now for Donald Trump, look at the average House seat loss. It’s a 28-seat loss on average, which would wave “Adios, amigos,” “Goodbye,” “See you later,” [to] that House majority; and it probably would put the Senate majority in danger, as well.

Watch above via CNN

