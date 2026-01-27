Alex Pretti Broke Rib in Violent Altercation With Federal Agents a Week Before His Death: Report

Alex Pretti, the VA nurse killed by federal agents who tackled and shot him in Minnesota over the weekend, was known to authorities and had broken a rib in an altercation with them a week earlier, according to a report.

Pretti, 37, was fatally shot by Border Patrol agents on Saturday in a shocking incident captured by numerous videos taken by bystanders.

But it was apparently not Pretti’s first brush with federal agents.

A week before his death, Pretti had stopped his car after spotting ICE agents chasing what he believed was a family, prompting him to shout and blow his whistle, according to CNN, citing a source who asked not to be identified.

He was swarmed by law enforcement, and tackled him to the ground, breaking a rib as a result. He was released a short time later.

Right-wing pundits like Megyn Kelly seized on the news, doubling down on previous remarks that Pretti was sticking his nose where it didn’t belong.

He was an agitator. He was in a physical confrontation w/the Feds A WEEK EARLIER. Still, he went back & injected himself into a law enforcement op. FAFO. As for me, I have plenty of compassion – for the innocent Americans being killed, raped & molested by illegals. Where are your… https://t.co/E5zHc2oAX6 — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) January 27, 2026

