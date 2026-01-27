Alex Pretti Broke Rib in Violent Altercation With Federal Agents a Week Before His Death: Report
Alex Pretti, the VA nurse killed by federal agents who tackled and shot him in Minnesota over the weekend, was known to authorities and had broken a rib in an altercation with them a week earlier, according to a report.
Pretti, 37, was fatally shot by Border Patrol agents on Saturday in a shocking incident captured by numerous videos taken by bystanders.
But it was apparently not Pretti’s first brush with federal agents.
A week before his death, Pretti had stopped his car after spotting ICE agents chasing what he believed was a family, prompting him to shout and blow his whistle, according to CNN, citing a source who asked not to be identified.
He was swarmed by law enforcement, and tackled him to the ground, breaking a rib as a result. He was released a short time later.
Right-wing pundits like Megyn Kelly seized on the news, doubling down on previous remarks that Pretti was sticking his nose where it didn’t belong.
