Congressional Dems Applaud Nancy Pelosi in Her First House Session Since Attack on Her Husband

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi received a standing ovation as she appeared in the House of Representatives for her upcoming address on her political future.

The trajectory of Pelosi’s future is up in the air as political observers wonder what will she do now that Republicans have taken control of the House with a slim majority from the midterm elections. Reports have suggested that Pelosi will seek another term as leader of the Democrats in the House, but between calls for new leadership and the recent attack on her husband, Paul Pelosi, it is possible she intends to step down from the role.

When Pelosi walked into House Chamber on Thursday, she was met with sustained applause before calling the session into order. Punchbowl’s Jake Sherman noted that the session was mostly attended by Democrats, with only “very few House Republicans” present.

Very, very few House Republicans have come to hear Pelosi's remarks. Packed Democratic side. — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) November 17, 2022

Watch above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com