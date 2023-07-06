Conservative Gay Activist Group Lashes Out at Caitlyn Jenner After Board Member Resigns Over ‘Extremely Anti-Gay’ DeSantis Ad

Conservative group Gays Against Groomers lashed out at transgender Republican Caitlyn Jenner on Wednesday after a board member at the organization resigned over the “extremely anti-gay” ad posted by Ron DeSantis’ presidential campaign.

Gays Against Groomers board member David Leatherwood announced on Wednesday that he was resigning from the board and withdrawing from the organization, though claimed that the decision was “strictly professional” and that he was leaving “on good terms.”

After Jenner responded, “Not the draft you sent my team. Some highly relevant omitted info. Hmmm… you can’t play it both ways,” Leatherwood made a follow-up post shedding light on his decision to leave the organization.

“My departure from GAG is directly related to the Founder’s outspoken support for DeSantis, in light of his recent ad that is extremely anti-gay,” he wrote. “While I respect everyone’s right to their own opinion, the homophobia coming from the DeSantis campaign is not something I want to be affiliated with in any way. Even by proxy thru GAG.”

My departure from GAG is directly related to the Founder’s outspoken support for DeSantis, in light of his recent ad that is extremely anti-gay. While I respect everyone’s right to their own opinion, the homophobia coming from the DeSantis campaign is not something I want to be… — David Leatherwood 🇺🇸 (@brokebackUSA) July 5, 2023

Leatherwood announced his departure just days after Jenner had publicly informed him she did not want to be affiliated with the organization because its founder, Jaimee Mitchell, was “on payroll for Desantis and so vitriolicly anti-trump.”

Gays Against Groomers reacted on Wednesday with a series of tweets which lashed out at Jenner and accused the reality television star of being “the biggest hypocrite and fraud in this movement.”

🧵@Caitlyn_Jenner has emerged as one of the latest to speak out against the radical rainbow mob, but who is the real person behind that facade? Jenner’s very recent history is incredibly disturbing. Join us as we take a deep dive into the biggest fraud in this movement. (1/9) pic.twitter.com/a8ImHc6cdD — Gays Against Groomers (@againstgrmrs) July 5, 2023

“You are a fraud and the catalyst for the explosion of trans identifying youth and the erasure of women,” wrote Mitchell a post. “Us women and gays do not want you representing us, and we definitely do not need you. Get fucking rekt.”

Gays Against Groomers’ newest thread exposing @Caitlyn_Jenner as the biggest hypocrite and fraud in this movement has more views in just 4 hours than his Fairness First ad does that was posted on June 23rd (which is a blatant copy of the one we put out 3 weeks prior btw) It’s… pic.twitter.com/r6XeVk2Got — Jaimee Michell (@thegaywhostrayd) July 6, 2023

The clash was just the latest in the conflict between allies of Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis and former President Donald Trump, who have become increasingly hostile to one another in recent months.

DeSantis received heavy backlash last week after the DeSantis War Room posted a video attacking Trump’s connections to the LGBT community, including his relationship with Jenner.

The video was condemned by LGBT conservatives, including the Log Cabin Republicans and Trump’s former acting Director of National Intelligence, Richard Grenell, who called it “undeniably homophobic.”

