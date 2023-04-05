Conservative House Republican Turns On Trump, Backing DeSantis For 2024

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) endorsed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in the 2024 GOP primary on Wednesday in a statement released via the pro-Desantis Never Back Down PAC.

Massie was endorsed by former President Donald Trump in May of 2022 for reelection. Trump released a statement calling Massie “a Conservative Warrior.”

“An MIT graduate and a first-rate Defender of the Constitution, Thomas fights hard to Protect your Liberties, especially the First and Second Amendments, which are under siege by the Radical Left,” Trump added at the time.

Massie, who has served in Congress since 2012, was supported by the Tea Party and has since been known for voting “No” as the Libertarian-leaning Republican is known to vote against most legislation as a stance against the size of government. In March of 2020, Trump fumed at Massie over his opposition to the $2 trillion Covid-19 relief spending package and went so far as to call for his ouster from the GOP.

Massie, however, made clear he is a firm “yes” for DeSantis, urging the popular Florida governor to challenge Trump for the GOP nomination.

“America needs a leader who is decisive, respects the Constitution, understands policy, puts family first, and leads by inspiring. That’s why I’m endorsing Ron DeSantis for President,” Massie’s statement said.

“I’ve been honored to call Ron DeSantis a friend for over a decade. During the six years we served together in Congress, I witnessed Ron fight for economic freedom, personal liberty, fiscal responsibility, and constitutionally limited government,” the Kentucky Republican continued, concluding:

In his congressional office and as Governor, Ron has always surrounded himself with capable people who share his principles. Ron knows that putting America first means putting Americans first, not corporations, and he’s never backed down from a fight with the big guys in pharma, agriculture, and tech. If we make the right choices, America’s best days are in front of us. Let’s pick a proven energetic leader who can get us there. Let’s choose Ron DeSantis for President.

Massie is DeSantis’s second House GOP endorsement, following Freedom Caucus member Rep. Chip Roy’s (R-TX) endorsement in mid-March. DeSantis has yet to announce his run for president.

