Donald Trump took to Truth Social on Sunday evening to condemn Special Counsel Jack Smith and Attorney General Merrick Garland for prosecuting him amid his election bid against President Joe Biden.

The former president faces multiple federal charges related to his handling of classified material after leaving the White House. If convicted, he could spend the rest of his life in prison.

Smith is also reportedly expected to indictment Trump over the January 6th Capitol riot and his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

Trump started his Sunday night rant on Truth Social by claiming his legal tribulations are a “coordinated Hoax” similar to investigations during his presidency about his ties to Russia “in order to STEAL ANOTHER ELECTION through PROSECUTORIAL MISCONDUCT at levels never seen before in the U.S. Deranged Jack Smith has already spent over $25,000,000!”

“Just think of it! Between Mueller, Deranged Jack Smith, and Congressional Committees, over 100 Million Dollars has been spent investigating me since I came down the escalator in Trump Tower,” Trump added in a follow up post. “Biden is a criminal, and almost no money, by comparison, has been spent investigating him. Get smart, Republicans, they are trying to steal the Election from you!”

“Merrick Garland, Deranged Jack Smith, and coordinating Democrat “Prosecutors” in New York and Atlanta, have become the Campaign Managers for the most corrupt and incompetent President in United States history, Joe Biden! Who would have thought this could happen in our once great Country,” Trump concluded.

Despite his mounting legal troubles, Trump still leads the GOP presidential field as the likely nominee by over 50%, according to Real Clear Politics.

