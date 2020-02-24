The 2020 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland, this month will feature not one, not two, but six separate discussion panels on “the coup” against President Donald Trump.

According to the official agenda, on the morning of Thursday the 27th of February, CPAC will host “The Coup on The Republic: A Prelude,” with John Batchelor, followed by “The Coup: The Day After Tomorrow” with Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC), and American Conservative Union chairman Matt Schlapp.

A few hours later, another panel will take place: “The Coup: Rosenstein & Comey- The Empire Strikes Back,” with Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA), National Review columnist Andy McCarthy, and Fox News contributor Sara Carter.

20 minutes after that panel starts, the fourth “coup” panel is scheduled to begin, titled, “The Coup: Impeachment–Hyped Slimes and Nancy’s Schemer,” and featuring Rep. John Ratcliffe (R-TX), the Washington Times‘ Charlie Hurt, and Daily Caller editor Vince Coglianese.

On Friday the 28th of February at 1:05 PM, “The Coup: SpyGate” with Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) and conservative commentator Dan Bongino will take place, with the sixth and final CPAC coup panel (“The Coup: A Witch Hunt Begins — Hillary’s Ukrainian Insurance Policy”) to begin just after 9 AM on Saturday, February 29th with Rep. Jody Hice (R-GA), radio host Chris Plante, and Breitbart News’ Washington Political Editor Matt Boyle.

Supporters of President Trump have frequently characterized the impeachment attempt against the president as a “coup.”

“As I learn more and more each day, I am coming to the conclusion that what is taking place is not an impeachment, it is a COUP,” declared Trump in October.

