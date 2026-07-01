Curtis Sliwa Torches Dave Portnoy for Saying He’d Run Against Mamdani for Mayor: ‘Not Gonna Get One Freakin’ Vote!’

New York politician Curtis Sliwa believes Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy would get crushed in an election against Mayor Zohran Mamdani (D).

On Monday night, Portnoy appeared on Jesse Watters Primetime. During a discussion about the recent series of Democratic Socialist wins in primaries in New York, Portnoy claimed the Democratic Party “let the fox into the henhouse” in reference to Mamdani.

“And now he’s just running rampant and kicking them all out!” Portnoy continued.

The Barstool founder later said he would “love” run against Mamdani for mayor of New York, citing his pizza reviews as an example of him doing “a lot of good” in the city.

🚨 BREAKING! Barstool's Dave Portnoy says he MIGHT RUN for ELECTION 🚨 "I might run against Mamdani… I feel like I could make a change." 🔥 "I've had a real job, I've done real things, unlike these clown politicians who have never had a job" 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ANA1QvtMke — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) June 30, 2026

The next morning, Sliwa — the founder of the Guardian Angels who actually ran against Mamdani last November — made it clear he didn’t like Portnoy’s chances in that hypothetical race. On his radio show Curtis Sliwa & Larry Mendte In The Morning, Sliwa said:

Hey, come on, Dave! Come into the ring of fire. Yeah, eat your pizza, you’re not gonna get one freaking vote! Your claim to fame is you sampled pizza in New York City. This is what everybody has done. I mean, this guy is a real schmuck and putz, and he goes, “I don’t know what the demos are, I don’t know what the map is, but I’d love to run in New York.” Well first, you gotta move here… Because the only reason he’s running, he wants to fly the Israeli flag like the rest of these folks. They don’t realize those issues, you can’t win. And by the way, that’s not what people want anymore. All the national issues now, the congressional issues– do you support Israel? Do you support the Palestinians? It’s nothing to do with being mayor! So Dave Portnoy, come in, knock yourself out.

Sliwa has always knocked @stoolpresidente out of the mayoral race pic.twitter.com/tjwzmLns7b — OrangeMaxxing FreddyG (@OrangeFreddyG) July 1, 2026

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