Dana Perino Argues Jan. 6 Indictment May Compel Trump to Participate in First GOP Debate, Help Him ‘Put Away’ Primary There

Fox News’ Dana Perino argued that the federal indictment of Donald Trump for crimes he’s charged with committing over the course of his attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election may compel him to participate in the first Republican presidential debate on Aug. 23, which will be moderated by Fox’s Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum.

Trump was indicted on four counts by Special Counsel Jack Smith on Tuesday. It marked the third time he’s been indicted this year, and the second time he’s faced federal charges leveled by Smith.

Though his mounting legal troubles may come at a high personal and financial cost, Perino submitted that they may also help him secure his grip on the GOP primary at an early stage.

“I was just thinking, if I’m President Trump and I haven’t committed yet to the debate, I might be thinking ‘I want to be at that debate to defend myself,'” began Perino. “And also, imagine, he’ll be able to be in that room with all of his competitors, and be able to ask each one of them: ‘Are you with me or are you not with me?'”

“I’m just thinking from a strategic standpoint, if you have that commanding of a lead, and you want these people behind you, and you know the Republican Party faithful is behind you, why wouldn’t you want to try to put it away that night?” she continued.

“Well, I totally agree and I think it would be fascinating if it happens, don’t know if it will or not,” replied Baier. “Vice President Pence’s statement yesterday that no person can put himself above the Constitution, that person should not be president again, but most of the other, almost all of the other statements dealt with two-tiered system of justice, and all of these candidates are walking a line because they know, as you point out, the GOP primary voters look at this and say ‘this is a raw deal.'”

Trump has fueled speculation that he may skip the first debate, but has not announced a final decision either way.

