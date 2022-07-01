Dem Rep Arrested at Capitol at Abortion Rights Protest: ‘It Was An Honor’

Rep. Judy Chu (D-CA) was arrested along with more than 100 other abortion rights protesters near the Supreme Court on Thursday.

The protest was a “sit-in” and Chu said it was an “honor” to be arrested.

“It was an honor to be arrested alongside these young women who are fighting tirelessly to protect our right to abortion. It’s going to take all of us, but we will prevail!” she tweeted hours after her arrest.

It was an honor to be arrested alongside these young women who are fighting tirelessly to protect our right to abortion. It’s going to take all of us, but we will prevail!#FightBackForFreedom pic.twitter.com/5yb95YCqBR — Judy Chu (@RepJudyChu) June 30, 2022 I’m not backing down—not now, not ever.#FightBackForFreedom pic.twitter.com/MECMNt7IkV — Judy Chu (@RepJudyChu) June 30, 2022

In an earlier tweet, the California Democrat noted her own bill, the Women’s Health Protection Act, which would serve to enact a federal law guaranteeing access to abortion, rather than the legality being decided state-by-state following the overturning of Roe v. Wade by the Supreme Court.

“The decision to march today was easy—I came out to march for the young rape survivor, the woman who cannot afford to travel to another state to access critical care, the mother with an ectopic pregnancy whose life is in danger,” Chu wrote.

The decision to march today was easy—I came out to march for the young rape survivor, the woman who cannot afford to travel to another state to access critical care, the mother with an ectopic pregnancy whose life is in danger. I came out to march for all of us. pic.twitter.com/JpkKszmdBG — Judy Chu (@RepJudyChu) June 30, 2022

Capitol Police revealed on Twitter they arrested more than 180 people on Thursday as the sit-in protest was blocking an intersection.

UPDATE: We arrested 181 people for Crowding, Obstructing or Incommoding (DC Code § 22–1307) for blocking the intersection of Constitution Avenue, NE and First Street, NE. The intersection reopened at approximately 1:20 p.m. — U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) June 30, 2022

