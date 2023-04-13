Democrat Ro Khanna Doubles Down, Calls on Feinstein to Resign on Fox News: ‘Time to Step Aside’

Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) called on Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) to resign for the second day in a row, this time doing so on Fox News.

The 89-year-old Feinstein has been sidelined with shingles in recent months and has missed dozens of votes. She has also been dealing with a cognitive decline that appears to have left her confused at times. She said she is not running for reelection in 2024, but is resisting calls to resign her seat so California Governor Gavin Newsom can appoint a replacement. Democrats hold a slim two-seat majority in the Senate.

“There are growing calls for her to resign amid concerns about her medical absence,” Sandra Smith noted on Thursday’s America Reports. “You were one of those voices. I do believe you have called for her to resign in this moment. Why do you believe it’s necessary?”

“I was the first member of Congress to do that and I took some heat from my own party,” Khanna replied. “But here’s the reality. I mean, I have a lot of respect for Senator Feinstein. She’s unable to fulfill her duties. And I guess I don’t know any other job where, if you’re unable to fulfill your duties, you can continue to have the position. So, I think she should do the dignified thing. I respect her years of public service and she should know when it’s time to step aside.”

Smith asked Khanna if he’s playing politics.

“Well, as you know, I’m not running for the United States Senate,” he answered. “I’m happy in the House of Representatives. I don’t see any political advantage to it.”

Smith noted Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) criticism of Khanna, in which the former speaker insinuated sexism is at work.

“I’ve never seen them go after a man who was sick in the Senate in that way,” Pelosi said on Wednesday.

“This has nothing to do with gender,” Khanna told Smith. “This is simply about whether someone can do their job.”

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com