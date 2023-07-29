‘The Time Has Come’: Pence Calls For 15 Week Federal Abortion Ban At Iowa Dinner

As Republicans remain divided over how to address the issue of abortion at a national level, former Vice President Mike Pence made his position clear on Friday by calling for a 15-week federal abortion ban in Iowa.

Republican contenders vying for their party’s presidential nomination all came to Iowa to attend the 2023 Lincoln Dinner and speak directly to conservative voters and leaders in the state.

Pence has struggled to make a name for himself in the crowded Republican field as he dodges attacks from supporters of former President Donald Trump and the moderate wing of the GOP.

“We can end Biden’s radical abortion agenda by doing just what you all did recently here in Iowa, and that is promoting pro-life laws at states across the country,” Pence told the audience on Friday.

“And I believe the time has come for a minimum national standard of a 15 week ban at the federal level. And finally, we can restore confidence,” he added.

A national abortion ban remains widely unpopular across the country. Recently, pro-life initiatives have been rejected by voters in conservative states, such as Kentucky, and the issue has helped increase Democratic turnout in the 2022 midterm election.

For years, Pence has remained popular within the conservative evangelical political sphere for his pro-life and religious position on abortion.

Watch the full clip above via CSPAN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com