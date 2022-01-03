Devin Nunes Officially Quits Congress to Run Trump’s Proposed Social Media Platform

Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) officially stepped down from the House of Representatives on Monday. His letter of resignation was read into the Congressional Record.

Nunes issued a statement in December stating he would resign from Congress at the end of 2021, but that date was obviously pushed back a few days. On the day he announced his intention to resign, the Trump Media & Technology Group said Nunes would join the company as its CEO. The company has said it plans to create a social media platform called Truth Social.

“I write to inform you that I have notified California Gov. Gavin Newsom of my resignation from the U.S. House of Representatives effective today at 11:59 p.m,” Nunes wrote. “It has been the honor of my life to represent the people of California’s San Joaquin Valley for the last 19 years. Please let me know how I can be of help during this transition.”

The recently formed Trump Media & Technology Group announced in October that it plans to create a social media platform to “create a rival to liberal media consortium and fight back against the ‘Big Tech’ companies.”

It is unclear how advanced the development of the platform is. In December, some people started receiving invitations via text message asking them to join Truth Social. The link ultimately led to a page where people could reserve a username on the site, but only if they made a donation to the National Republican Senatorial Committee.

Nunes may have faced a tough reelection battle after California redrew its congressional district maps after the 2020 U.S. Census.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com