Conservative Radio Star Lists Off Team Trump’s Recent Failings: ‘Looks Like Amateur Hour Has Returned’

Conservative radio host Erick Erickson pulled no punches on Monday in blasting some of the recent failures surrounding the Trump administration, lamenting that “It looks like amateur hour has returned.”

President Donald Trump has undeniably had a rough few days, and Erickson listed off some of his team’s biggest flubs – including continued attacks on Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ).

“The kids in the Executive Branch, working on behalf of the President,” wrote Erickson before offering his list of unforced errors:

– Pushed the President on a plan to extend Obamacare subsidies without having buy in from House and Senate Republicans. – Elevated the stature of Democratic Senator Mark Kelly as Democrats had been flirting with Gavin Newsom. – Put out a Ukraine plan no one really likes. – Failed to fill 18 judicial vacancies in 9 red states that have been open for months. It looks like amateur hour has returned.

Reports abounded over the weekend that Trump would release his plan to replace the expiring Obamacare subsidies, which would dramatically increase health insurance premiums for struggling Americans. On Monday, however, the announcement was reportedly delayed two weeks after “backlash” from GOP lawmakers. Erickson also argued that Pete Hegseth’s investigation into Mark Kelly was a mistake, seeming to warn that he is a more formidable opponent than other Democrats – like Gov. Gavin Newsom (D).