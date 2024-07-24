JUST IN: Fox News Invites Trump and Harris to September Debate

Fox News extended an invitation to the campaigns of former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris to a debate on their network on September 17.

Variety’s Brian Steinberg posted the news on Twitter/X and followed up with an article on the Variety site:

Just in: Fox News offers Sept 17 debate to both Trump, Harris campaigns — Brian Steinberg (@bristei) July 24, 2024

Fox responded to Mediaite’s inquiries for more details, and they provided the invitation from President and Executive Editor of Fox News Media Jay Wallace and Jessica Loker, Vice President of Politics at Fox to both campaigns which read, in part:

Now that Vice President Kamala Harris is the presumptive Democratic nominee, FOX News Media is amending our proposal for a debate this cycle. Given the race has changed, we’d like to request the opportunity to host a Presidential Debate between former President Trump and VP Harris. We propose to host the debate in the state of Pennsylvania on Tuesday, September 17, just as early voting is getting underway there and in other key battlegrounds. We are open to discussion on the exact date, format and location – with or without an audience. Again, we believe Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum, the faces of our political coverage, are the best choices to moderate.

No word yet on whether either candidate has accepted the invitation or agreed to any of the details.

After the news that President Joe Biden was withdrawing from the presidential race, Trump posted on Truth Social that he wanted the second and final debate between himself and the new Democratic nominee to be on Fox News instead of ABC. That debate, set to be moderated by ABC’s World News Tonight anchor David Muir and ABC News Live Prime anchor Linsey Davis, was scheduled to take place on September 10, one week before Fox’s proposed debate.

This story has been updated.