Elon Musk Wildly Attacks The ADL As One Of ‘The Biggest Generators Of Anti-Semitism’ In Reply to Notorious White Nationalist

Elon Musk doubled down on his attacks on the Anti-Defamation League over the weekend while engaging on Twitter, now known as X, with a notorious antisemite and white nationalist who helped #BanTheADL trend late last week.

“The ADL, because they are so aggressive in their demands to ban social media accounts for even minor infractions, are ironically the biggest generators of anti-Semitism on this platform!” wrote Musk on Sunday in reply to far-right Irish activist Keith O’Brien, who goes by Keith Woods online. O’Brien had been banned by Twitter in the past for hate speech, but had his account restored under Musk’s leadership.

The ADL, because they are so aggressive in their demands to ban social media accounts for even minor infractions, are ironically the biggest generators of anti-Semitism on this platform! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 4, 2023

O’Brien, who has described himself in the past as a “raging antisemite,” helped boost the campaign to “ban the ADL” last week. The Forward’s Beth Harpaz reported at the time:

The campaign against the ADL alleges that the organization is hindering free speech by demanding that social media platforms sanction neo-Nazis and other extremists who promote antisemitism, racism and other bigotry. O’Brien’s original post accused the ADL of “financially blackmailing social media companies into removing free speech on their platforms. … Why should they have a platform on X to hold @elonmusk to ransom?”

Perhaps we should run a poll on this? https://t.co/Lr2xu0iGzI — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 2, 2023

On Friday, Musk liked O’Brien’s tweet calling to ban the ADL and later posted to Twitter asking whether or not he — a free speech “absolutist” — should poll the platform as to banning the civil rights organization. When a popular Twitter user pushed back on the idea of banning the ADL, Musk replied, “The ADL has done a lot of good work in prior decades, but has been overzealous in recent years & hijacked by woke mind virus.”

Agreed on all. We’re changing polls to allow votes only by verified users. That’s critical to avoid polls getting bot-spammed on controversial issues. The ADL has done a lot of good work in prior decades, but has been overzealous in recent years & hijacked by woke mind virus. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 2, 2023

“ADL is unsurprised yet undeterred that antisemites, white supremacists, conspiracy theorists and other trolls have launched a coordinated attack on our organization. This type of thing is nothing new,” said the ADL in a Saturday statement, adding:

This onslaught comes following our participation in the 60th Anniversary of the March on Washington, where ADL proudly marched shoulder-to-shoulder with African-American leaders and those from other minority communities. It also follows a meeting with the leadership of X, formerly known as Twitter, that clearly upset these hateful groups.

Many pundits and observers online were quick to denounce Musk for his continued attacks on the ADL:

I missed this because, well, why are people awake on Twitter at 430am, but the owner of this hellsite was chatting it up with a neo-Nazi and saying the ADL are the real anti-Semites. In other news, how is that “please ignore Elon” PR tour going @lindayaX? pic.twitter.com/Huh0h9TKtY — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) September 4, 2023

Oh, nothing to see here. Just the owner of this site chatting it up with someone associated with Nick Fuentes and Richard Spencer, claiming it's the ADL who are the real anti-Semites. pic.twitter.com/1wT0jNMV3W — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) September 4, 2023

Elon Musk has spent recent few weeks on this platform he owns amplifying, and even sometimes agreeing with, white supremacists, anti-Black racists, Islamophobes, and, over the past few days, antisemites. And yet he’ll be a special guest of the Democratic Senate Majority Leader. https://t.co/eNLdGmNIH3 — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) September 4, 2023

USG should reconsider doing any business with Musk, especially if it involves him holding #securityclearance. https://t.co/vzfELo4xP8 — Mark S. Zaid (@MarkSZaidEsq) September 4, 2023

The world is turning upside down because of disinformation and lies knowingly being spread with the consent of and encouragement of thought leaders like Elon Musk. How does this end? https://t.co/GBGXhqkU7W — Mike Walker (@New_Narrative) September 4, 2023

