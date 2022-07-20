Even Kavanaugh’s Pro-Choice Neighbors Fed Up with ‘Out of Control’ Abortion Protesters Outside Home, Get Labeled ‘Karens’ When They Confront Them

Weekly protesters outside the home of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh are getting on the nerves of his neighbors, even those who proudly proclaim themselves to be pro-choice.

Since the overturning of Roe v. Wade, Kavanaugh and other conservative Justices have been met with ongoing protests. Kavanaugh was protested outside a restaurant and forced to slip out the back, and a man was even arrested outside his home allegedly claiming he planned on assassinating the man.

The Washington Post spoke to multiple neighbors who have begun filing complaints about the noise and vulgar language used by protesters who march weekly outside Kavanaugh’s home, then make their way about a half mile to the home of Justice John Roberts and then back again to Kavanaugh.

Emily Strulson is an activist herself, having marched for abortion rights as a child. She even printed posters and flyers protesting the Supreme Court’s recent decision and wrote in chalk in her driveway: “Reproduction Rights are Human Rights.” She, however, is no fan of the protesters.

“I understand where their passion comes from, but I’ve had enough,” she told The Post for a report by Dan Morse and Ellie Silverman.

Strulson’s husband, Evan Glass, a Democrat member of the Montgomery County Council, complained protesters have become “more belligerent, using lots of foul language in their chants” and often leave their vulgar signage on the street.

“I am expressly concerned for the safety of children on our street, including my own. Kids have stopped playing outside due to fear and the consistent presence of protesters,” he said, according to the Post.

Most neighbors declined to comment on the neighborhood disruptions, but three on record and four off record voice concerns. Only one would chime up in support.

Protesters defended their demonstrations as small interruptions that last for less than an hour each week. They also encourage Kavanaugh’s neighbors to join them by chanting: “Out of your houses and into the streets!”

Despite this want for further voices to be added to the chorus, neighbors reported being called “Karens” and “fascists” when they confront the demonstrators with concerns.

“They just call us fascists,” neighbor Lyric Winik said. “Nothing about this is healthy. We’ve got kids on this street scared to leave their homes.”

Winik added that most neighbors are pro-choice, but still object to the protests and find them counterproductive.

“The vast majority of people here are pro-choice and the very vast majority of people here think that these protesters have gotten out of control,” she said.

