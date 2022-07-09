Liberal Group Offers Bounties for Anyone Who Can Provide Location for Conservative Supreme Court Justices

A liberal group is offering payments to anyone who can offer live, real-time locations of conservative Supreme Court Justices.

In a Friday tweet to “DC service industry workers,” ShutDownDC offered $50 for a confirmed sighting of a conservative Justice, $200 if the Justice is still at the location 30 minutes later.

“DC Service Industry Workers… If you see [Brett] Kavanaugh, [Samuel] Alito, [Clarence] Thomas, [Neil] Gorsuch, [Amy] Coney Barrett or [John] Roberts DM us with the details! We’ll Venmo you $50 for a confirmed sighting and $200 if they’re still there 30 mins after your message,” they tweeted.

DC Service Industry Workers… If you see Kavanaugh, Alito, Thomas, Gorsuch, Coney Barrett or Roberts DM us with the details! We’ll venmo you $50 for a confirmed sighting and $200 if they’re still there 30 mins after your message. https://t.co/xXWZ5JZiE7 — ShutDownDC (@ShutDown_DC) July 8, 2022

The offer was in response to a tweet reporting the news that Kavanaugh recently had to exit through the back of a Morton’s restaurant after a flood of protesters showed up outside. Since the overturning of Roe v. Wade, protests against conservative Justices have grown more aggressive. A man was recently arrested outside the home of Kavanaugh and claimed to police he wanted to kill the judge, and another liberal group posted a map revealing some of the addresses for conservative Justices. Google ripped the map down for violating their terms of service.

Morton’s released a statement condemning the behavior of protesters who demonstrated against Kavanaugh.

“There is a time and place for everything. Disturbing the dinner of all of our customers was an act of selfishness and void of decency,” the business said.

ShutDownDC’s tweet remains up as of Saturday afternoon, but it could potentially violate the terms of service of Twitter, which prohibits users from encouraging harassment.

“We prohibit behavior that encourages others to harass or target specific individuals or groups with abusive behavior. This includes, but is not limited to; calls to target people with abuse or harassment online and behavior that urges offline action such as physical harassment,” their rules read.

