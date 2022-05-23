Ex-DHS Disinformation Chief Nina Jankowicz Says She Was a Victim of Disinformation

Nina Jankowicz took to Twitter on Monday to claim she is a victim of “disinformation” after it was announced the Disinformation Governance Board she was set to lead was being paused.

The same day as that announcement, Jankowicz quit the board. “The Disinformation Governance Board was the victim of disinformation,” Jankowicz said in subsequent interview on CBS News.

In a string of tweets Monday, Jankowicz shared a past paper she co-authored titled Enduring Information Vigilance: Government after COVID-19, saying it represents the work she would have done for the government before controversy over past social media posts led to the Disinformation Board being put on ice.

She went on to say the “past few weeks” have shown how disinformation has become mainstreamed, especially in regards to herself.

“Since this piece was published in summer 2020, the spread and effects of disinformation on American society have only worsened and become entrenched in domestic politics (as the last few weeks of my life have shown),” she wrote.

She specified what exactly this “disinformation” regarding herself was: “contextless tweets” that do not represent the work she’s done, nor the work she will continue to do in the “public sphere.”

“This is the type of work I had hoped to do at DHS, and the type of work the USG sorely needs to invest in. This is the type of work that I have built my career on—not a few contextless tweets. And this is the type of work I will continue in the public sphere,” Jankowicz said.

The government’s Disinformation Board was met with controversy upon its first announcement, with conservatives comparing the board to the “Ministry of Truth” in George Orwell’s 1984.

Jankowicz’s extensive history of tweets only added to the scrutiny faced by the self-described “Mary Poppins of Disinformation.”

In a now-viral TikTok video, Jankowicz sang to the tune of Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious while telling people to not vote for politicians she deemed not trustworthy.

Other posts that kicked up controversy included Jankowicz touting a Twitter feature that allows verified users to edit other people’s tweets, as well as casting doubt on the Hunter Biden laptop story, much of which has since been confirmed.

