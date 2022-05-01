CNN’s Dana Bash pressed Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas over the Department of Homeland Security’s formation of a Disinformation Governance Board to counteract information it deems inaccurate.

Mayorkas gave Bash an interview for State of the Union, and the CNN anchor noted how the newly-formed board is already coming under heavy criticism among conservatives.

“Republicans are calling it ‘Orwellian’ and comparing it to the Ministry of Truth in the novel 1984,” Bash said. “Can you clarify what exactly is this? What exactly will this disinformation governance board do? Will it monitor American citizens?”

Mayorkas conceded “we probably could have done a better job of communicating” the board’s purpose, even as he defended it by citing foreign disinformation as a threat to homeland security. Bash continued to press Mayorkas on how the board will work, asking again “Will American citizens be monitored?”

“No.” Mayorkas answered, to which, Bash asked if he could “guarantee that.”

As Mayorkas argued in favor of the boards plans to address disinformation, Bash confronted him with criticisms of Board leader Nina Jankowicz, remarking how critics have said she’s not a neutral figure. Mayorkas insisted Jankowicz is “eminently qualified” for the job, so Bash asked him “Would you be okay if Donald Trump were president, if he created this disinformation governance board? Or — if it is in place and he wins again in 2024 — that he’s in charge of such a thing?”

His answer:

I believe that this working group, that gathers together best practices, makes sure that our work is coordinated, consistent with those best practices, that we’re safeguarding the right of free speech, that we’re safeguarding civil liberties, I think, is an extraordinary important endeavor.

Watch above, via CNN.

