Fetterman Announces He’ll Vote to Confirm Mullin as Trump’s New DHS Secretary: ‘I Am an AYE’

Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) announced Thursday that he will be voting to confirm Markwayne Mullin as Homeland Security secretary.

Earlier in the day, President Donald Trump rocked the political landscape when he announced the removal of current DHS Secretary Kristi Noem. Her final day will be March 31, and she will move to “Special Envoy for The Shield of the Americas,” which Trump described as a “new Security Initiative in the Western Hemisphere.” Further details on this new initiative will be revealed Saturday.

In that announcement, Trump also announced Mullin as his pick to replace Noem.

“A MAGA Warrior, and former undefeated professional MMA fighter, Markwayne truly gets along well with people, and knows the Wisdom and Courage required to Advance our America First Agenda,” Trump said. “As the only Native American in the Senate, Markwayne is a fantastic advocate for our incredible Tribal Communities. Markwayne will work tirelessly to Keep our Border Secure, Stop Migrant Crime, Murderers, and other Criminals from illegally entering our Country, End the Scourge of Illegal Drugs and, MAKE AMERICA SAFE AGAIN.”

Not long after Trump’s big announcement, Fetterman took to X/Twitter to let it be known Mullin had his full support. The Pennsylvania senator said:

As a member of the Homeland Security Committee + Ranking Member of Subcommittee on Border Security: I’m not sure how many fellow Democrats will vote to support our colleague @SenMullin as the next DHS Secretary, but I am AYE.

