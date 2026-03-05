Kristi Noem Thanks Trump in First Statement After Being Fired

In her first statement since news broke that Kristi Noem was out as head of the Department of Homeland Security, the former secretary took the opportunity to thank President Donald Trump for her new position.

Noem was on stage in Nashville, TN, speaking at a conference of the Sergeant Benevolent Association at the Grand Hyatt hotel, when word came down that she was being replaced by Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK). Noem did not mention the developments when answering questions from law enforcement officials.

Trump wrote on Truth Social Thursday that he was appointing Noem to a new position as “Special Envoy for The Shield of the Americas, our new Security Initiative in the Western Hemisphere.”

The president — who reportedly was furious with Noem following her testimony in Congress this weel — said Noem, “served us well, and has had numerous and spectacular results (especially on the Border!)…I thank Kristi for her service at ‘Homeland.’”

Noem took to X after her Nashville event, where she thanked Trump for the new position.

“Thank you @POTUS Trump for appointing me as the Special Envoy for the Shield of the Americas,” Noem wrote. “@SecRubio and @SecWar are incredible leaders and I look forward to working with them closely to dismantle cartels that have poured drugs into our nation and killed our children and grandchildren.”

Noem continued:

The Western Hemisphere is absolutely critical for U.S. security. In this new role, I will be able to build on the partnerships and national security expertise, I forged over the last 13 months as Secretary of Homeland Security. We have made historic accomplishments at the Department of Homeland Security to make America safe again: we delivered the MOST secure border in American history, 3 million illegal aliens have left the U.S., we have located 145,000 children, FEMA delivered disaster relief at a 100% faster rate, we ushered in the golden age of travel, saved the American taxpayer $13 billion and revitalized the U.S. Coast Guard.

Trump described Mullin as a “MAGA Warrior, and former undefeated professional MMA fighter” who “truly gets along well with people, and knows the Wisdom and Courage required to Advance our America First Agenda.”

