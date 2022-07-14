Fetterman Drops ‘Snooki’ Cameo to Troll Dr. Oz in PA Race: ‘JERSEY Loves You + Will Not Forget You!!!’

Pennsylvania Lt. Governor John Fetterman (D-PA) dropped yet another viral online attack Thursday on his Republican opponent, Mehmet Oz, in the state’s U.S. Senate race.

Fetterman, who is set to start campaigning again following a stroke just before winning his primary, has been trolling Oz hard on Twitter in recent weeks – calling attention in particular to Oz’s New Jersey residence. Oz has been under fire throughout his Senate run in Pennsylvania as he has been a longtime New Jersey resident and used the home of family members to register as a candidate in the state.

Pro tip: don’t film an ad for your PA senate campaign from your mansion in New Jersey. https://t.co/D9BDweZmym pic.twitter.com/pld8RLmWYv — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) July 7, 2022

“Hey, Mehmet, this is Nicole “Snooki,” and I am from Jersey Shore, don’t know if you have seen it before,” began the Jersey Shore reality TV star whose real name is Nicole LaValle.

“But I heard that you moved from New Jersey to Pennsylvania to look for a new job,” LaValle continues in the video, which is a cameo.

“Personally, I don’t why anyone would want to leave New Jersey because we are all hot messes, but I want to say best of luck to you,” said LaValle. “I know you’re away from home and you’re in a new place but Jersey will never forget you.”

Fetterman shared the cameo, which is an app that allows users to pay for and “request a personalized video message” from celebrities, with the message:

Hey @DrOz

JERSEY loves you + will not forget you!!!

Hey @DrOz 👋 JERSEY loves you + will not forget you!!! 🥰 pic.twitter.com/YmaXfMpzUK — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) July 14, 2022

