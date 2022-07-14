Raju Presses Jordan, Watters Praises Himself | Winners & Losers in Today’s Green Room



MEDIA WINNER:

Manu Raju

CNN correspondent Manu Raju confronted Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) over a deleted tweet calling the story of a 10-year-old girl who sought abortion care after being raped a “lie.”

Two weeks ago, Dr. Caitlin Bernard told Shari Rudavsky and Rachel Fradette of The Indianapolis Star that a pregnant 10-year-old girl — had to travel from Ohio to Indiana for an abortion.

Jordan was among a host of conservatives who either outright called the story “fake” or otherwise cast doubt on it after President Joe Biden referenced the incident in a speech.

Jordan retweeted a headline that claimed Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost “said his office has not found any evidence of a 10-year-old rape victim in the state” who “was six weeks pregnant and traveled to Indiana to receive an abortion.”

“Another lie. Anyone surprised?” he added.

Jordan deleted the tweet after news broke that a man had confessed to the rape in question.

Raju confronted Jordan about just that while at the Capitol on Thursday, asking the congressman why he deleted the tweet.

“Well, because we learned that this illegal alien did this heinous crime. So we deleted the tweet,” Jordan replied, prompting Raju to ask if the representative would “to the girl in the family for suggesting it was a lie?”

He wouldn’t. Instead, Jordan took the opportunity to slam the media and Biden before pivoting to immigration.

Raju later told CNN anchor John King that Jordan refused to answer when asked if a 10-year-old should be required under Ohio law to carry a pregnancy to term if she were raped.

“So, not apologizing for the tweet, not apologizing to the family, not regretting the tweet, but just claiming it was misinterpreted about what he meant, saying he didn’t mean to question the girl, but criticizing the undocumented immigrant who is alleged to have perpetrated this heinous crime,” Raju said.