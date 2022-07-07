Dr. Oz Roasted For Filming Pennsylvania Campaign Ad for Senate in His New Jersey Mansion

Pennsylvania Senate candidate Mehmet Oz posted a video on Twitter in which he criticized his opponent, seemingly from the confines of his mansion in New Jersey.

After living in New Jersey for decades, Oz registered to vote in Pennsylvania in late 2020. The address associated with that registration belongs to his in-laws. A spokesperson for Oz told CNN he’s living there until renovations are complete on a home he purchased this year.

In the video posted on Thursday, Oz criticized his opponent, Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman. The Republican said Democratic politicians like Fetterman and others “put criminals ahead of the community.”

Fetterman quote-tweeted the video and pointed out that its backdrop looks awfully similar to a photo published in a 2020 People magazine profile featuring Oz’s mansion in Cliffside Park, New Jersey. The bookshelf and curtains appear to give away Oz’s location.

Pro tip: don’t film an ad for your PA senate campaign from your mansion in New Jersey. https://t.co/D9BDweZmym pic.twitter.com/pld8RLmWYv — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) July 7, 2022

“Pro tip: don’t film an ad for your PA senate campaign from your mansion in New Jersey,” Fetterman tweeted.

Rep. Bill Pascrell (D-NJ) decided to pile on by thanking his “North Jersey constituent” for posting the video from the Garden state.

Let me thank my North Jersey constituent Dr. Oz for cutting his Pennsylvania campaign ads right in our North Jersey district. These commercials help showcase our beautiful Garden State. https://t.co/7qp1H5aSWT — Bill Pascrell, Jr. (@PascrellforNJ) July 7, 2022

It’s not the first time Fetterman has trolled Oz. Last month he took a shot at the Republican for suddenly trying to distance himself from Donald Trump after riding his endorsement to the nomination.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com