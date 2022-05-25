Florida State Rep. Threatens Biden on Gun Control: ‘Try to Take Our Guns and You’ll Learn Why the Second Amendment Was Written’

Florida House Rep. Randy Fine appeared to threaten President Joe Biden with gun violence on Wednesday in a tweet that quickly sparked controversy.

“I have news for the embarrassment that claims to be our President — try to take our guns and you’ll learn why the Second Amendment was written in the first place,” the Florida Republican wrote on Twitter.

Fine made his bombastic statement in regards to Biden’s address to the country following the deadly mass shooting at Texas elementary school on Tuesday, which has again sparked a debate about gun control in the United States.

Fine called Biden “Traitor Joe” in a very similar post on his Facebook page.

“Fine (R-Palm Bay) has a long history of incendiary comments that grab state and local headlines, which help to reinforce his reputation as a politically incorrect, conservative firebrand never afraid to fire up his followers on social media,” explained Florida Today, offering some context into the legislator’s behavior.

Fine’s remarks were met with fury by many on the left, including Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA).

“This MAGA-Republican argues we don’t need violent history checks on firearms by violently threatening the President. This is exactly why we need gun discipline in America,” Swalwell replied.

Fine denied he was threatening violence against the president. “The history of our nation is predicated on people being afraid of an overbearing federal government,” Fine said while explaining that the Second Amendment dates back to the American Revolution and he meant his remarks in the context of fighting back against government tyranny.

“Joe Biden can go on TV and not wait one minute before he blames Republicans and demands our guns be seized. That’s apparently ‘peace and unity.’ We respond and we’re riling people up,” Fine added, according to Florida Today.

“If the president of the United States wants to politicize a tragedy, he should expect people to get angry in return,” he concluded.

