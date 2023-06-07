Fmr. House Republican Warns Fox News: GOP ‘Will Willingly Lose to Joe Biden’ if ‘Proven Loser’ Trump Gets Nomination

Former House Republican Will Hurd (R-TX) appeared on Fox News Wednesday, where he called Donald Trump a “proven loser” who could lead to a victory for Joe Biden in 2024.

“Ultimately here is what I think: Options are always good,” Hurd said of the growing field of Republican candidates vying for the 2024 nomination. “I don’t subscribe to this narrative that too many candidates in the race are going to ultimately help Donald Trump. The Republican Party is not the party of group-think.

“But the question we should be asking ourselves is, who can we elect that can win in November? If we want to do things like bend back inflation, address the national debt, address the federal deficit. If we want to fix the border problem, there’s a crisis happening at the border. If we want to win this new cold war with China, then we have to win in November, and we need a candidate that can do that.

“And we know that Donald Trump can’t. We know Donald Trump is a proven loser… we know we lost the House in 2018 because of him. We lost the White House and the Senate in 2020, and the Red Wave didn’t materialize. He hasn’t grown his brand with independents and conservative Democrats, and that’s the question that Republicans should be asking ourselves. Because if we elect Donald Trump, then we are willingly going to lose to Joe Biden in 2024.”

Hurd said he liked working with Mike Pence when Hurd was in Congress, but he’s not sure if any of the current candidates could defeat Biden, even though the current president is polling so low.

“Joe Biden’s numbers are terrible; he is one of the worst-polling at this time of any president. And that’s the opportunity for Republicans, and we’ve got to make sure that we are putting forward good candidate. We’ve got to make sure that we’re making the case for a modern Republican Party, and I don’t know if there are many candidates that are making that case.”

Watch the Fox News clip above.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com