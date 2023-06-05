JUST IN: Mike Pence Officially Joins 2024 Presidential Race

Former Vice President Mike Pence just filed paperwork to confirm his entry into the 2024 presidential race.

The conservative former Indiana governor served as vice president to Donald Trump until their relationship fragmented after the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol. Pence refused to go along with Trump’s attempts to overthrow his 2020 loss to Joe Biden, and Trump has disowned his former veep while blaming him for the rioting mob that violently besieged the Capitol while trying to hunt down Pence to execute him.

Pence has been campaigning around Iowa in recent days to build up the launch of his candidacy, which is expected to happen at a Wednesday rally in Des Moines. His entry into the Republican primary means he’ll face off against not only his former running mate, but also Senator Tim Scott, former UN ambassador Nikki Haley, conservative entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, and Governor Ron DeSantis. Chris Christie, the former governor of New Jersey, is also expected to join the race in the coming days.

