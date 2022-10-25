Former Trump Adviser Larry Kudlow Asks Guest If He’s Ever Seen a President Lie as Much as Biden

Fox Business host and former chair of the National Council of Economic Advisers Larry Kudlow asked a guest if he’s seen a president lie more than Joe Biden.

Kudlow was an adviser to former President Donald Trump, who made more than 30,000 false or misleading claims during his four years in office, according to the Washington Post.

The Fox Business host has accused Biden of repeatedly lying about the state of the economy. On Tuesday, he asked Rep. Kevin Brady (R-TX) if he can recall a president who’s lied as much as Biden.

“I want to start with the economy itself,” Kudlow began. “I don’t deny the president his favorite ice cream cone, but I do deny him saying that the economy is in great shape and that there is no inflation, and all the things that he’s done when anybody with their own eyes can see it is not the case. Have you ever seen anything like this? We call it the Ten Commandments here. Thou shalt not lie. But in all seriousness, if you can’t acknowledge, then how are you gonna solve? I think that’s his problem.”

Brady, a supporter of the epically truth-challenged Trump, agreed.

“The truth is, I think the White House and the president is a bit of a disinformation machine, whether it’s ‘the economy’s strong,’ ‘the border’s secure,’ ‘inflation’s transitory,’ ‘Republicans are going to end Social Security and Medicare,'” Brady said. “He’s been fact-checked as false.”

The congressman suggested Twitter suspend Biden’s account over claims he said are “not true.”

“We saw the new numbers,” Brady continued. “A lot of workers have taken the largest pay cut in 25 years. Almost a month of their wages have been lost under Joe Biden. They’re skipping meals. They’re digging into savings. They’re doing extra work. They’re delaying retirement. They can’t afford a house. And when he tells them this economy is strong, they just know it’s dead wrong.”

