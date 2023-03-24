Former Trump Chief of Staff Says ‘No Chance’ Ex-Boss Would Support Any Republican Who Beats Him for the Nomination

Mick Mulvaney, who served as former President Donald Trump’s chief of staff, predicted his former boss would not support any Republican who might defeat him for the party’s 2024 presidential nomination.

Trump and his former ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, are the only Republicans to declare so far. Others are expected to enter the fray, including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, against whom Trump has been lashing out.

On Friday’s Your World on Fox News, Neil Cavuto asked Mulvaney whether Trump would support the GOP nominee if it is not him:

CAVUTO: Do you think that if he did not get the nomination that he would support whoever did? MULVANEY: [Laughs] No chance. There’s no chance that would happen. None whatsoever. I don’t think he could run as a third party because it’s too hard to do. But there’s zero chance that Donald Trump would support the Republican – any Republican who beat him in a Republican primary – period, end of story. You can move on to the next topic of discussion. CAVUTO: But that would doom whoever did get that nomination, right? If the guy who has this rabid base is saying, “I’m not supporting that person,” wouldn’t that be damaging? MULVANEY: Probably. But keep in mind, if he did lose a primary, there’d be a reason for that, which means that base is not nearly as big as everybody thinks that it was. And might be possible to win an election without Donald Trump’s support. Again, you don’t know what’s gonna happen between now and the election season. Generally speaking, I think yeah, the elections in this country have been so close the last – goodness gracious – five, six election cycles with maybe the exception of Obama’s first term, that any little, any small fraction of a party that breaks off and moves away from the base can cost their party the election.

Mulvaney concluded that the prevailing wisdom is that Trump withholding his support from a nominee who isn’t him would help vault a Democrat to victory.

“Honestly, I don’t think Donald Trump cares much about that,” he surmised.

Watch above via Fox News.

