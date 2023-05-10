Geraldo Rivera has no patience for House Republicans’ “vague” allegations of corruption against the Biden family, tweeting the House Oversight Committee needs to “put up (that evidence) or shut up” over its as-yet unfounded allegations.

Rivera’s tweet came moments after the House Oversight Committee wrapped up a press conference to announce the acceleration of “its investigation into the Biden family’s domestic and international business practices.”

Republicans on the Oversight Committee investigating alleged corruption by then Vice President Joe Biden and 9 members of his family struggling to find direct evidence of criminal conduct or corruption.

“Republicans on the Oversight Committee investigating alleged corruption by then Vice President Joe Biden and 9 members of his family struggling to find direct evidence of criminal conduct or corruption. The Committee’s angry allegations are vague and general and do not point to specific crimes. It still comes down to put up (that evidence) or shut up,” Rivera tweeted.

At the press conference, Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) said, “I want to be clear; this committee is investigating President Biden and his family’s shady business deals that capitalize on Joe Biden’s public office and risked our country’s national security.”

Comer added that recently-obtained subpoena powers have enabled the committee to make “astonishing progress” in the investigation.

The committee alleges the Bidens ran shell companies that received wire transfers from the Chinese and Romanians totaling around $10 million. Comer said the committee has the bank records to prove it, but did not produce any proof linking the Bidens to any wrongdoing.

Comer said when the committee presented Democrats with the bank statements, all they found were “Papa John’s and Starbucks receipts,” even though the evidence was right in front of them.

“Do you want to continue covering up the Biden’s influence peddling schemes when the evidence is placed right in front of you?” Comer asked.

Comer said the investigation has entered a new stage and is issuing a new round of subpoenas to banks.

NewsNation published a memo from the White House, calling the claims against Biden baseless and absurd.

“House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer is loudly and proudly broadcasting a press conference today to continue his long pattern of making absurd claims that President Biden has made governing decisions not in the interest of America, but of the Chinese Communist Party, using baseless claims, personal attacks, and innuendo to try to score political points,” White House spokesperson Ian Sams said.

