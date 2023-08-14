Fox News Hosts Open Show With Praise For VA Man’s ‘Viral’ Blue-Collar Ballad: ‘People Like Him Are Getting Screwed’

Fox News hosts praised a Virginia man’s viral ballad for expressing the plight of blue-collar Americans, claiming, “People like him are getting screwed.”

Outnumbered‘s Emily Compano introduced the song that kicked off Monday’s show.

“We begin with the powerful and haunting country song about struggle of America’s working class and the politicians who have left them behind,” she said.

“That song has gone viral. Entitled, ‘Rich Men North of Richmond,’ and this man, Oliver Anthony, is behind the blue-collar ballad. He’s a former factory worker from Virginia who says he wants to give hope to the working class and the average hard-working young man who may have lost hope in the grind of trying to get by.”

I’ve been sellin’ my soul, workin’ all day, overtime hours for bullshit pay,” the song begins, continuing:

So I can sit out here and waste my life away

Drag back home and drown my troubles away

It’s a damn shame what the world’s gotten to

For people like me and people like you

Wish I could just wake up and it not be true

But it is, oh, it is

Livin’ in the new world

With an old soul

These rich men north of Richmond

Lord knows they all just wanna have total control

Wanna know what you think, wanna know what you do

And they don’t think you know, but I know that you do

‘Cause your dollar ain’t shit and it’s taxed to no end

Cause of rich men north of Richmond

“There is the economic aspect of this. I mean, we’ve seen the middle class just get crushed in this country, particularly since Covid,” said Fox News contributor Lisa Boothe. “But there’s also the government control aspect of it as well…there’s a massive imbalance of power in this country, where the power is concentrated in the hands of the few and people like him are getting screwed in this country, and no one is looking out for them.”

Rolling Stone acknowledged the song’s popularity, and declared, “Right-wing influencers are losing their minds” over the ballad that currently ranks number one on iTunes. The magazine said Anthony’s appeal may have something to do with his stance against government hand-outs when he sings, “Lord, we got folks in the street, ain’t got nothing to eat/And the obese milking welfare. Well God, if you’re 5 foot 3 and you’re 300 pounds/Taxes ought not to pay for your bags of fudge rounds.”

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

