Fox News Reporter Straight Up Asks Karine Jean-Pierre About Whether Biden Would ‘Survive’ Another Term

Fox News White House Correspondent Jacqui Heinrich asked Karine Jean-Pierre about the prospects of President Joe Biden literally surviving a second term.

Heinrich pointed to Sunday’s CNN town hall featuring Republican presidential candidate and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, who noted Vice President Kamala Harris’s presence on the 2024 ticket. At age 80, Biden is already the oldest president in history. Unsurprisingly, he is facing questions about his age and health.

“She also said that a vote for President Biden is a vote for Vice President Kamala Harris,” Heinrich said. “What do you say to anyone who is questioning whether the president would survive a full four-year term?”

As she often does – whether it applies or not – Jean-Pierre cited the Hatch Act, which bars executive branch employees from engaging in political activity.

“So, let me just say this – I’m not going to comment on the 2024 — she is a candidate,” she said. “So [I] want to be very careful here. And we do follow the Hatch Act, so I want to be really, really mindful here.”

After citing the law as the reason why she supposedly cannot talk about Harris running for reelection as vice president, Jean-Pierre proceeded to talk about Biden running for reelection as president.

“Look, this is a president, if you look at his track record, and I’m saying this more broadly, if you look at what he’s been able to do, he has been able to push forward and get done historic pieces of legislation,” she continued. “He has gotten more done than any other president when you think about the infrastructure or legislation, when you think about the last president, it was a joke. We were talking about ‘Infrastructure Week’ — it was literally a joke. Now you hear the president talk about ‘infrastructure decade,’ when you think about being for Medicare, being able to negotiate and lower costs for Americans, that matters. That matters to the American people.”

Jean-Pierre continued listing Biden’s actions as president before moving on to the next question.

Watch above via Fox News.

