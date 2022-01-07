Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade spoke with former Bush administration official Karl Rove Friday about a scorching op-ed Rove published in the Wall Street Journal this week about Jan. 6 denialism in the Republican Party.

Kilmeade’s interview with Rove on his Fox News Radio show is notable given that Rove appeared on Fox News during prime time on Jan. 6 and the op-ed, which went viral and made headlines across the U.S. media, was never mentioned.

“Listen, I wrote you. I thought your column was right on the money,” Kilmeade said to Rove.

Kilmead added that he said on Jan. 6, “There is no excuse for having that rally, for saying, go, march over there. In fact, I said to Pete Hegseth on the air as he was saying goodbye because he was doing the coverage on Fox & Friends. I said, Where are they going? Going to the Capitol? I go, How could that be good?”

Rove wrote on Wednesday, “I’m addressing squarely those Republicans who for a year have excused the actions of the rioters who stormed the Capitol, disrupted Congress as it received the Electoral College’s results, and violently attempted to overturn the election.” He then asked, “What if the other side had done it?”

“There can be no soft-pedaling what happened and no absolution for those who planned, encouraged, and aided the attempt to overthrow our democracy,” Rove added. “Love of country demands nothing less. That’s true patriotism.”

Kilmeade lamented that Capitol “security was terrible” on Jan. 6, arguing “That is a that is something needs to be probed. National Guard was ignored. That is something that needs to be probed.”

“But when they went in with Trump flags and Confederate flags and go sat in Nancy Pelosi’s desk to the point where Michael Waltz had to break off a leg of his chair to protect some older members of Congress, there was a problem with that, and we shouldn’t pretend like there wasn’t,” Kilmeade added.

Rove, for his part, doubled down in the interview on his thesis that Republicans wouldn’t be minimizing the Capitol attack if it had been Democrats who stormed the Capitol: “I think we’d be right to be angry.”

Listen above via Fox News Radio

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com