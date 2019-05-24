Fox News’ Chris Wallace believes that, in the ongoing feud between President Donald Trump and Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Pelosi has successfully gotten under Trump’s skin.

On America’s Newsroom Friday morning, Wallace discussed Trump giving AG Bill Barr the authority to disclose documents related to 2016 campaign surveillance, saying that it’s time to get to the facts of what happened and whether “there was improper activity, abuse of power by the FBI and other intelligence agencies.”

As far as the back-and-forth between the president and the speaker, Wallace remarked, “I have to say I’m not sure who was trolling whom. I think they were both trying to get under each other’s skin.”

He added that Pelosi clearly got to Trump:

“There’s no question that Nancy Pelosi, when she starts talking about ‘I pray for the president’ and ‘perhaps his family should have an intervention’ was trying to get at the president, and clearly she succeeded to some degree in getting under his skin, when yesterday at that press conference he called on, what, about four or five members of his administration to confirm the fact that he didn’t have a temper tantrum, didn’t lose his temper when he ended the meeting on infrastructure on Wednesday.”

Wallace noted that Trump “gives as good at he gets” in this feud and said while this may be entertaining to political reporters, it means for most of the country that “nothing gets done.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

