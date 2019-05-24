James Comey expressed concern on Friday about the rhetoric being used against the intelligence community now that the Justice Department is investigating the counterintelligence probe conducted on President Donald Trump‘s 2016 campaign.

In a Friday afternoon tweet, the former FBI director said that he is not concerned about the investigation into the FBI’s activities, but he wondered whether action is being taken to stop Russian’s election-meddling in 2020. He’s also not happy about the accusations of “spying” and “treason” that have been tossed out by the president and other in the administration

Investigate whatever you wish about 2016 but don’t forget the people of the FBI must investigate and stop Russian efforts in the 2020 election. What impact will loose talk about “spying” and disgraceful talk about “treason” have on FBI agents and analysts? — James Comey (@Comey) May 24, 2019

Comey’s comments come a day after Trump accused him and others of “treason” for the roles they played in the probe on the Trump campaign. The Constitution defines treason as “levying War against [the United States], or in adhering to their Enemies, giving them Aid and Comfort,” the penalty for which is death.

Comey has been dismissive of the idea that the Bureau acted illegally by investigating the Trump campaign. Trump and Attorney General Bill Barr have sparked controversy by describing those probes as “spying,” though FBI chief Chris Wray is disputing the “spying” notion — to the president’s frustration.

