Frank Luntz Predicts GOP Primary Could Soon Become Ron DeSantis Pile-On

Republican strategist and pollster Frank Luntz predicted on CNN Primetime, Friday that the 2024 Republican primary could soon turn into a Ron DeSantis pile-on, with DeSantis’ rivals eager to take his position in second place and become the most prominent alternative to former President Donald Trump.

After playing a clip of Republican candidate Chris Christie tearing into DeSantis over his attempt to avoid questions about the January 6, 2021 Capitol riots, CNN host Abby Phillip asked Luntz, “Could this become a DeSantis pile-on at the end of the day?”

“Absolutely. Absolutely,” replied Luntz. “The question now is who’s gonna be the alternative to Donald Trump.”

He argued, “It’s gonna be one or two candidates. Right now, Tim Scott is doing very well in Iowa, Chris Christie’s doing very well in New Hampshire, and whoever emerges from this debate — and there will be somebody who’s crowned the winner — that person automatically raises money, automatically ends up on shows like yours, automatically starts to get the attention that they need.”

Luntz noted that “up until this point, it’s been Trump, Trump, Trump,” with “the indictments, his victimization, his accusations of persecution, and it’s why Trump has been gaining and gaining even though these indictments are happening.”

“But on next Wednesday,” he suggested, “the real election begins, and that’s when somebody like a Chris Christie will emerge, and the question’s gonna be who’s got the best line, who’s got the best attack, but you have to deliver that attack without alienating the people that you’re trying to win over.”

Phillip concluded, “That’ll be very interesting to see and I would probably add that how the attack is delivered, whether it looks overly scripted or natural, is a huge part of this too.”

Watch above via CNN.

