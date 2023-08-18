‘Sh*t, Man’: Chris Christie Whacks Ron DeSantis For Dodging Simple Question About the Capitol Riot

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie paused his attacks on Donald Trump to take a shot at Florida Governor Ron DeSantis while campaigning in the Sunshine State on Friday.

Speaking to a crowd in South Florida, Christie seized upon DeSantis’ response to a high school student’s question about his thoughts on the Capitol riot and Trump’s false claims about election fraud that led to it.

“Do you believe that Trump violated the peaceful transfer of power – a key principle of American democracy that we must uphold?” the young man asked.

DeSantis proceeded to take a circuitous route to his eventual non-answer to the straightforward question:

DESANTIS: You in high school? MAN: Uh, yeah. DESANTIS: Where do you go to school? You go around here? MAN: Uh, Vermont, but I live in New Hampshire. DESANTIS: Oh, ok. So, you’re from Vermont. Well, thank you for the question. So, here’s what I know. If this election is about Biden’s failures and our vision for the future, we are going to win. If it’s about re-litigating things that happen two, three years ago, we’re gonna lose. And so, I can tell you this. I [APPLAUSE] DESANTIS: I can tell you this. I can point you to Tallahassee, Florida on, I believe, January 5, 2023. We had a transition of power from my first administration to my second ’cause I won reelection in a historic fashion. And at the end of the day, you know, we need to win and we need to get this done. So, I wasn’t anywhere near Washington that day. I have nothing to do with what happened that day. Obviously, I didn’t enjoy seeing, you know, what happened. But we gotta go forward on this stuff. We cannot be looking backwards and be mired in the past.

Addressing an audience in South Miami, Christie roasted DeSantis over the exchange:

When he got asked up in New Hampshire by a 15-year-old about his point of view on the January 6th riot, he said, “Well, I wasn’t in Washington that day, so I don’t know as much about it.” Well, shit, man, I wasn’t in Washington either, ok? But I have a TV set and I saw what was going on and I got an opinion about it.

Christie, DeSantis, and the rest of the Republican field face an uphill battle, as Trump has maintained a hammerlock on the race in poll after poll.

