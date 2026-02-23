Gavin Newsom Scolds Sean Hannity for ‘Fake F*cking Outrage’ Over Viral SAT Remark Toward Black Voters

California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) fired back at Sean Hannity in an expletive-filled tirade on Monday, shortly after the Fox News star called out Newsom for what critics are calling a racist attempt to pander to Black voters by saying he is just like them because he got a low SAT score.

“You didn’t give a shit about the President of the United States of America posting an ape video of President Obama or calling African nations sh*tholes — but you’re going to call me racist for talking about my lifelong struggle with dyslexia?” Newsom posted on X.

He added, “Spare me your fake f*cking outrage, Sean.”

His post was in reply to Hannity sharing the viral clip of Newsom from the night before.

“I’m not, you know, I’m not trying to impress you. I’m just trying to impress upon you, I’m like you. I’m no better than you,” Newsom said during an Atlanta event promoting his memoir. “I’m a 960 SAT guy. And you know, I’m not trying to offend anyone [and] act ‘all there’ if you got 940. But literally a 960 SAT guy.”

Newsom then said the public has “never seen me read a speech, because I cannot read a speech” due to his dyslexia.

You didn’t give a shit about the President of the United States of America posting an ape video of President Obama or calling African nations shitholes — but you’re going to call me racist for talking about my lifelong struggle with dyslexia? Spare me your fake fucking outrage,… https://t.co/ABNZJQJLcj — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) February 23, 2026

Hannity shot back at Newsom a couple hours later in another X post.

“Spare me your phony lectures about your impoverished life,” Hannity capped his response to Newsom’s response. “Tells us more about the Safaris you went on as a child. Your slick hair gel, shtick and b*llshit is getting old. You are the worst governor in the country.”

.@GavinNewsom – It is amazing you are now a full time world traveler, full time X poster, full time Trump stalker, full time podcaster and now full time author and no show governor as your state collapses. If you gave a shit about the people of California you would make sure… — Sean Hannity 🇺🇸 (@seanhannity) February 23, 2026

Hannity was not the only one who ripped Newsom for his SAT comments, which were shared on X by the “End Wokeness” account and racked up about 35 million views by 1:00 p.m. ET on Monday.

Megyn Kelly, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), Nick Minaj, and Clay Travis were some of the prominent figures who blasted Newsom. Florida Sen. Rick Scott (R) said on X that Newsom “just called black kids stupid. Voter ID isn’t racist. But Newsom sure is.”

Newsom’s next tour stop is in Rock Hill, South Carolina on Monday night.

