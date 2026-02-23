Trump Complains About ‘Fake Polls’ Showing Approval Rating Is Underwater at Angel Families Ceremony

President Donald Trump could not resist lamenting his poor polling during a solemn ceremony honoring angel families who have lost a loved one at the hands of illegal immigrants.

The moment came as Trump boasted about his “much more powerful” second term.

“I’m here now and it is a much more powerful term than my second term would be,” he told the audience of grieving families. “And much more powerful, And one of the reasons everybody sees how bad they were. And I had to go through and I still do — fake stories and fake polls.”

He added: “I have polls for the election that showed I was gonna get swamped and I won in a landslide. They were fake polls, because polls are tough. When you get a fake poll. I get ’em today. I saw one today that I’m at 40 percent. 40 percent. I’m not at 40 percent, I’m much higher than that.”

Trump’s full remarks on the matter can be beheld below:

Trump did not specify where the poll came from, but he was called out hours earlier by CNN data guru Harry Enten for a pre-State of the Union poll showing his approval rating has “never been weaker.”

“Look at that -27 points, my goodness gracious,” Enten exclaimed as he showed the numbers on the big board in-studio. “The snow is up to the knees here in New York City, and Trump seems to be well underneath it at this point.”

