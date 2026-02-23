Gavin Newsom Gets Eviscerated for Low SAT Score Comment: ‘Could He Be More Racist?’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) is getting skewered for what some critics are calling a racist attempt to appeal to Black voters by saying his low SAT scores show he is just like them. Newsom made the controversial comment during an Atlanta tour stop to promote his memoir, Young Man in a Hurry, on Sunday.

“I’m not, you know, I’m not trying to impress you. I’m just trying to impress upon you, I’m like you. I’m no better than you,” Newsom said. “I’m a 960 SAT guy. And you know, I’m not trying to offend anyone [and] act ‘all there’ if you got 940. But literally a 960 SAT guy.”

Newsom then said the public has “never seen me read a speech, because I cannot read a speech” due to dyslexia. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens (D) was interviewing the governor when he made the comments at the Rialto Center for the Arts.

Those remarks quickly vent viral on X on Sunday night and Monday morning. The “End Wokeness” X account appears to be the first account to have shared the clip, which had racked up nearly 33 million views on the platform by noon on Monday.

A number of prominent media and political figures lambasted Newsom.

“Newsom Thinks a 960 SAT Makes Him ‘Like’ Black Americans. Let That Sink In,” Fox News star Sean Hannity posted.

.@GavinNewsom Thinks a 960 SAT Makes Him 'Like' Black Americans. Let That Sink In. pic.twitter.com/6tOo7L3fqr — Sean Hannity 🇺🇸 (@seanhannity) February 23, 2026

Megyn Kelly said the Newsom’s comments would “haunt him forever.”

This clip will haunt him forever. https://t.co/prEYrbi72v — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) February 23, 2026

Florida Sen. Rick Scott (R) said Newsom “just called black kids stupid. Voter ID isn’t racist. But Newsom sure is.”

.@CAGovernor just called black kids stupid. Voter ID isn’t racist. But Newsom sure is. https://t.co/fi7w7Qm40I — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) February 23, 2026

Nicki Minaj — President Donald Trump’s favorite rapper — went absolutely scorched earth on the governor, saying:

He’s not just TELLING them that they’re all probably stupid & probably can’t read, he’s LITERALLY SLOW-ING-DOWN-HIS-SPEECH to make them understand the words that are coming out of his mouth!!!! As if they’re children!!!! That means he REALLY BELIEVES they’re slow. He’s not just saying it—he didn’t misspeak!!!! He BELIEVES it!!!!

His way of bonding with black ppl is to tell them how stupid he is & that he can’t read. This means my first read on him was correct. He’s been handed so many things & put in high positions he never earned or deserved. Do you wanna know the craziest part of this footage that… https://t.co/llo1k7F7wB — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) February 23, 2026

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) said Newsom’s comments revealed “the soft bigotry of low expectations.”

The soft bigotry of low expectations…. https://t.co/BQqnaVOc92 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) February 23, 2026

Outkick’s Clay Travis wondered if any Democrats planning to run for president in 2028 would call him out for the “moronic” statement.

California governor Gavin Newsom tells a black audience he’s just like them, got a 960 SAT and he can’t read. Will any Democrats planning to run in 2028 hit on him on this? They should, moronic statement: pic.twitter.com/NXNjtGyrlw — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) February 23, 2026

And plenty of others called it racist:

Gavin Newsom: “I’m just like you. I got a shitty SAT score and can’t read too good.” He said this to appear down with black folks. Could he be more racist? Like actually really racist? pic.twitter.com/ZhG6TYP4fk — Jennifer Sey (@JenniferSey) February 23, 2026

Gavin Newsom is racist as fuck. I'm having Joe Biden flashbacks! pic.twitter.com/S3hGy3NTfI — Brenden Dilley (@WarlordDilley) February 23, 2026

Newsom more or less told an audience of black people “I can relate to you because I’m stupid and illiterate” and the left calls YOU racist. 🙄 — Ron Rule (@ronrule) February 23, 2026

Racist rich kid Gavin Newsom is in major damage control today. — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) February 23, 2026

Newsom’s next tour stop is in Rock Hill, South Carolina on Monday night. Watch his comments in the clip above from Newsom’s YouTube account.

