Police Reportedly Arrest Former British Ambassador to US for Allegedly Sharing Sensitive Info With Epstein

British police have reportedly arrested former U.K. ambassador to the U.S. Peter Mandelson for allegedly sharing sensitive information with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Mandelson is a British life peer, appointed to the House of Lords in 2008. An embarrassing photo of Mandelson in his underwear next to a redacted Epstein victim appeared in the files released by the U.S. Department of Justice.

Although they didn’t specifically name Mandelson, London’s Metropolitan Police confirmed “officers have arrested a 72-year-old man on suspicion of misconduct in public office” at an address in north London. The AP reported that “the suspect in the case has previously been identified as the former diplomat, who is 72.”

Mandelson was taken Monday to a police station for questioning, the report said.

“Police are investigating Mandelson over claims he passed sensitive government information to Epstein a decade and a half ago. He does not face any allegations of sexual misconduct,” according to the AP.

The report continued:

Mandelson was fired from his diplomatic post in September after emails were published showing that he maintained a friendship with Epstein after the financier’s 2008 conviction for sex offenses involving a minor. When more details emerged in documents released by the U.S. Justice Department last month, police opened a criminal probe. The Epstein files suggest that Mandelson passed on sensitive — and potentially market-moving — government information to Epstein in 2009, when Mandelson was a member of the then-government.

The Mandelson situation has focused attention on British Prime Minister Keir Starmer for putting his trust “in someone who has flirted with controversy during a decades-long political career,” the AP reported. “Though he has acknowledged he made a mistake and apologized to victims of Epstein, Starmer’s position remains precarious. His future may rest on the release of files connected to Mandelson’s appointment.”

Mandelson’s arrest comes just days after police arrested and questioned Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, who lost his royal titles over the Epstein affair.

The BBC’s Daniel Sandford reported, “We still don’t know the specifics of why Andrew was arrested, but there’s an assumption that it relates to the alleged sharing of documents within the Epstein files – between Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein himself.”

The report continued, “At this stage, Andrew has only been arrested and released under investigation. He has not been charged.”

Both Mandelson and Mountbatten-Windsor have denied any wrongdoing in connection with Epstein.

