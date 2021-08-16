George Conway Delivers His First Pro-Trump Take in Eons: He and Biden Both ‘Deserve Credit’ on Afghanistan

On Monday, George Conway jarringly but unironically offered a “pro” Donald Trump take on the subject of the ongoing and disastrous withdrawal of U.S. forces and personnel from Afghanistan.

In retweeting a video of ex-president Trump just over a month ago taking credit for the process of withdrawal, Conway said that Trump and President Joe Biden “deserve credit, not blame” for the exit.

In the clip, Trump takes full credit, saying that he started an irrevocable process which Biden’s administration was bound to see through. “I started the process, all the troops are coming home, they couldn’t stop the process,” said Trumpo. “21 years is enough. They couldn’t stop the process.”

Conway also tweeted a quote from an article that brought former presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama into the circle of blame/credit.

He shared other quotes and articles supporting the view that this is necessary even if ugly, and inevitable even if difficult.

He also retweeted a number of tweets on the subject, including from CNN’s John Harwood, and had further replies of his own.

The credit that Conway assigns to Trump is his commitment to end all U.S. engagement in Afghanistan, and for starting that process. And to Biden, for seeing it through.

But, in his retweet of analysis from Tom Nichols, it’s clear that the question of execution does still have at least some blame, not just credit, to go around.

