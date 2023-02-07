George Santos’ Democratic State of the Union Guest Lost His Job for Agreeing to Attend: ‘I’m Cautiously Optimistic’

The State of the Union is set to make the saga of Rep. George Santos (R-NY) even stranger as his chosen guest is a Democrat who previously tried running to represent the district Santos represents now, and he’s also a first responder who was involved in Ground Zero rescue efforts.

Michael Weinstock — a former firefighter who is now an attorney — told the New York Times that he was invited by Santos to the State of the Union two weeks ago and since then, he was let go from his law firm for accepting the invite. According to Weinstock, his boss told him Santos was too “toxic” to be tied to.

“I know your motivations are pure, but George Santos is so toxic, I don’t want any association with Santos and this firm,” he claimed he was told.

Among the mountain of lies Santos has been accused of is lying about a family connection to 9/11. In various public statements, the Republican claimed his mother survived the events of 9/11 when she was supposedly working in finance at the World Trade Center, but died of cancer a few years later.

From the Times:

Mr. Santos’s campaign website currently says that Ms. Devolder “survived the tragic events on September 11th, but she passed away a few years later when she lost her battle to cancer.” Ms. Devolder died in 2016, according to her obituary and local news coverage. On immigration documents reviewed by The New York Times, she told government officials in 2003 that she left the United States in 1999 and had not returned since. Mr. Santos’s friends and former roommates could not recall Ms. Devolder ever having worked in finance, and in immigration documents, she described herself as a housekeeper and home aide.

Weinstock said his focus is drawing attention to the health care needs of first responders, especially those facing health battles stemming from their time at Ground Zero. Weinstock said he’s currently facing a neurological disorder brought on by his work as a first responder.

“I’m cautiously optimistic that I’ll be able to stay focused enough on the issue of 9/11 responders receiving the health care that they need without being sullied by George Santos,” he said.

Weinstock said despite his personal ties to Santos, he did not vote for him and referred to his alleged lies as “inexcusable.”

