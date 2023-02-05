George Santos Ex-Aide Accuses Congressman of Sexual Harassment and Grabbing His Crotch in House Office

A former aide to George Santos who was seeking a job in his congressional office has accused the embattled New York Republican representative of ethical violations and sexual harassment.

On Friday, prospective staffer Derek Myers announced on Twitter that he filed reports against Santos with the U.S. Capitol Police and the House Ethics Committee. Myers posted a copy of his committee filing, which he began with his claim that he was offered a job in Santos’ office weeks ago, but was relegated to the position of “volunteer” while his employment paperwork was being processed.

Myers described an incident that allegedly took place while he was in Santos’ office. In this alleged encounter, Myers claims Santos touched him and came onto him in a highly-suggestive manner:

On Wednesday, January 25, I was alone with the Congressman in his personal office going over mail correspondence from constituents and making my recommendations for which letters we should respond. The Congressman earlier in the day had asked me if I had a “Grindr” profile which is widely-known as an LGBTQ+ social networking app, more commonly used for sexual intercourse. The Congressman shared with me that he, himself had a profile. While in his personal office reviewing the mail, he called me “buddy” and insisted I sit next to him on a small sofa. I proceeded to move forward with the discussion about the mail, but the Congressman stopped me by placing his hand on my left leg. near my knee and saying. “Hey buddy, we’re going to karaoke tonight. Would you like to go?” I kindly declined the invitation by telling the Congressman I was not a fan of clubs and bars and that I was not a good singer. The Congressman proceeded to take his hand and move it down my leg into my inner-thigh and proceeded to touch my groin. He proceeded to look at me and say, “My husband is out of town tonight if you want to come over” and went on to tell me where the Congressman lived. I quickly pushed the Congressman’s hand away and grabbed the mail from the table and proceeded to discuss the topic of constituent correspondence. Shortly thereafter, I left the personal office and returned to my desk.

These matters will not be litigated on social media or through news media. They are serious offenses and the evidence and facts will speak for themselves if the committee takes up the matter. This tweet is being made public in light of transparency.

Days after this encounter, Santos’ office asked Myers about his background in journalism, wherein Myers was confronted on the wiretapping charges he faces in Ohio for publishing secretly-recorded audio of courtroom testimony. Myers subsequently lost the job offer, and he says he did not receive compensation for his service to Santos’ office.

“These matters will not be litigated on social media or through news media,” Myers posted. “They are serious offenses and the evidence and facts will speak for themselves if the committee takes up the matter. This tweet is being made public in light of transparency.”

The accusations against Santos come as the congressman remains under massive public scrutiny over his many lies and the investigations he faces on multiple levels.

