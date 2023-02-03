George Santos Reportedly Lied About Being the Producer of the Biggest Flop in Broadway History for Some Reason

Today ends in a “y,” which means it’s time for a new revelation that Rep. George Santos (R-NY) lied about something.

On Friday, Bloomberg reported that when he was running for Congress during the last election cycle, Santos told potential donors he had been the producer of the biggest money-loser in Broadway history.

At this point, sure, why not?

Santos said he produced the musical, Spider-Man: Turn Off The Dark, which remains the most expensive Broadway show ever produced. It was also a gigantic flop that lost a record $60 million during its run from 2011 to 2014. The show was also marred by “technical mishaps and actor injuries,” according to Bloomberg, which reported:

The lead producer, Michael Cohl, denied Santos’s involvement, saying through an assistant that he wasn’t a producer on the musical. Santos’s name also never appeared in the playbills for the show. A spokeswoman for Santos referred questions to his lawyer, Joseph W. Murray, who didn’t immediately respond to a voicemail seeking comment.

The lie is the latest in a long list of whoppers the freshman congressman has told. Just weeks after being elected in November, the New York Times reported Santos fabricated much of his life story. He lied about having gone to Baruch College and working at Citibank and Goldman Sachs. He also falsely claimed he was Jewish and even said his grandparents survived the Holocaust. Many more prevarications have come to light since.

More seriously, Santos gave his 2022 campaign a $705,000 loan just two years after he reported no assets and a $55,000 salary. According to a report, some of the donors listed on his filings with the Federal Election Commission do not seem to exist.

