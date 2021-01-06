Former President George W. Bush has mostly held his tongue during President Donald Trump’s turbulent four years in office, but broke that silence in a statement he issued on Wednesday in response to Trump supporters who violently stormed the U.S. Capitol to protest the counting of the Electoral College votes certifying President-elect Joe Biden’s win — events which he notably characterized as an “insurrection.”

In the statement, Bush said that he and wife Laura Bush had watched the “scenes of mayhem unfolding at the seat of our Nation’s government in disbelief and dismay,” calling it “a sickening and heartbreaking sight.”

“This is how election results are disputed in a banana republic — not our democratic republic,” Bush continued.

He then called out those who had incited the protesters into violence, saying he was “appalled” by their “reckless behavior.”

“The violent assault on the Capitol — and disruption of a Constitutionally-mandated meeting of Congress — was undertaken by people whose passions have been inflamed by falsehoods and false hopes,” Bush continued, describing today as an “insurrection” that he feared “could do grave damage to our Nation and reputation.”

Bush next addressed Trump’s supporters, “those who are disappointed in the results of the election,” urging them to remember that our country was “more important than the politics of the moment.”

“Let the officials elected by the people fulfill their duties and represent our voices in peace and safety,” he concluded. “May God continue to bless the United States of America.”

George W. Bush: “I am appalled by the reckless behavior of some political leaders since the election and by the lack of respect shown today for our institutions, our traditions, and our law enforcement.” pic.twitter.com/24S2TDtTfy — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) January 6, 2021

Bush’s sentiments were echoed by two of his fellow former presidents; both Barack Obama and Bill Clinton issued statements strongly condemning the violence.

“History will remember today’s violence at the Capitol,” wrote Obama, “incited by a sitting president who has continued to baselessly lie about the outcome of a lawful election, as a moment of great dishonor and shame for our nation.”

Here’s my statement on today’s violence at the Capitol. pic.twitter.com/jLCKo2D1Ya — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 7, 2021

In a Twitter thread, Clinton denounced the “unprecendented assault on our Capitol,” saying it was sparked by a “match [that] was lit by Donald Trump and his most ardent enablers, including many in Congress, to overturn the results of an election he lost.”

Today we faced an unprecedented assault on our Capitol, our Constitution, and our country. The assault was fueled by more than four years of poison politics spreading deliberate misinformation, sowing distrust in our system, and pitting Americans against one another. — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) January 7, 2021

The match was lit by Donald Trump and his most ardent enablers, including many in Congress, to overturn the results of an election he lost. The election was free, the count was fair, the result is final. We must complete the peaceful transfer of power our Constitution mandates. — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) January 7, 2021

I have always believed that America is made up of good, decent people. I still do. — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) January 7, 2021

If that’s who we really are, we must reject today’s violence, turn the page, and move forward together—honoring our Constitution, remaining committed to a government of the people, by the people, and for the people. — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) January 7, 2021

